Bigg Boss 16 Final Battle Between These Contestants

The Bigg Boss 16 show is getting more interesting as the grand finale week approaches. In the ticket to the finale task, Bigg Boss gave a chance to another contestants to snatch Nimrit’s ticket to the finale with a task to enlist Nimrit’s mistakes as a captain. The contestants should remove a ring from a rectangular board for Nimrit's every mistake, which must hit the count of 10 rings to dismiss Nimrit’s ticket to the finale. Priyanka Chahar is giving her best to snatch Nimrit’s ticket to the finale. On the other hand, Priyanka is seen trying to form a good bond with MC Stan. But MC Stan and Shiv think that Priyanka is trying to hang with them for the limelight and shine in MC Stan’s popularity.

However, Priyanka’s fans slammed Shiva and MC Stan for doubting Priyanka’s friendship. We can say that Shiv Thakare and Priyanka are giving each other stiff competition in the tasks. They both are not leaving any opportunity to prove to themselves that they deserve to bag the trophy. On social media platforms, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka's fans are having a fan war over their performances. It is worth mentioning that the Bigg Boss 16 finale battle will be between Shiv Thakare Vs Priyanka Chahar.