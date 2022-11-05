Bigg Boss 16 Fifth Week Elimination Twist

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting by the day, and the ties between contestants are changing after every nomination task.

Currently, there is a rift between Shalin, Gautam, and Nimrit, who were best friends at the beginning of the show. According to the recent promo dropped by Colors, Salman Khan shows Soundarya a video of Gautam, Nimrit, and Shalin making fun of her, and even Gautam enjoys their jokes on Soundarya. After watching this, Soundarya yells at Gautam for not supporting her or standing by her side.

Now, another weekend is here and it's time for another round of elimination. Bigg Boss 16 contestants who are on the nomination list for eviction this week include Sumbul Khan, Archana Gautam, and Soudarya Sharma.

As we said earlier, this week's elimination will be a bit tough because all the female contestants who are in nominations are strong contestants and crowd-pullers. So it might be hard for the BB16 makers to choose a contestant for elimination.

But sources say that there will be no elimination this week too since the makers closed the voting by mid-week. Speculations suggests that BB16 producers are planning the secret room strategy this week. Salman Khan will eliminate one contestant in the weekend episode, and then he will send the contestant to the secret room. The contestant will be kept in the secret room till Bigg Boss gives the next order.

Let us wait and watch what BB16 makers are planning for us.