Bigg Boss 16 Family Reunion Episode

The most anticipated segment of the Bigg Boss season is here. The family week is all prepared to take place now. Family members of the BB 16 competitors will be allowed inside the house to encourage them. It will be both a fun and heartbreaking episode.

Tina Datta's mother is expected to enter the house. Shalin Bhanot will be overcome with emotion upon seeing his mother. In the meanwhile, Archana Gautam will see her brother. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will welcome her father. Shiv Thakare's aai will also visit him at home. Sumbul Touqeer Khan's baby papa (her father's elder brother) will enter the BB 16 home in place of MC Stan's mother.

Sreejita De, Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanit, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, and Shiv Thakare are the celebs competing in the house this season.

Bigg Boss 16 has already generated a lot of hype due to its new twists and adjustments, such as the change in Weekend Ka Vaar days from Sat-Sun to Fri-Sat.

