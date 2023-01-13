Bigg Boss 16 Double Elimination Week 15

Bigg Boss 16 makers are entertaining the audience with their performance in every task assigned by the Bigg Boss. The family's entry into the BB16 house has given contestants a moral boost. Parents of a few contestants were seen giving advice to the contestants on dos and don'ts.

It looks like contestants are all set to change their game strategies, and a major change in the house might be Tina Datta-Shalin relationship status. We can say that Bigg Boss 16 viewers enjoyed this week’s tasks and conversation with Simi Garewal.

Meanwhile, with another weekend here, it is time for elimination. The contestants who have been nominated in this week's elimination are MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Sumbul Khan, and Sreejita De. A source in the knows tells us that Sreejita De will get evicted in tonight’s episode.

On the other hand, there is also a strong buzz about Bigg Boss 16 that Sajid Khan will be out of BB16 house this week.

The audience has been demanding Sajid Khan's elimination right from the get go. From the beginning of the show, Bigg Boss 16 makers announced no elimination whenever Sajid Khan was on the nomination list. Bigg Boss 16 viewers were furious with BB16 makers Colors shielding Sajid Khan.

They say that BB16 makers is likely to sign a deal with Sajid Khan. However, Sajid Khan’s elimination news from the show has stunned the viewers. They are questioning Colors TV reason for Sajid's elimination.

If this news be true, the Bigg Boss 16 audience is likely to witness double elimination this week.