Bigg Boss 16 Danger Zone Contestant Week 17

With each passing day, the Bigg Boss 16 show is getting more interesting, and the contestants' equation has totally changed. The contestants who left in the Bigg Boss 16 house for the finale race are, Nimrit Kaur, MC Stan, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar, and Archana Gautam. Currently, Priyanka and MC Stan are ruling the charts, and they are highly predicted to be the winner and runner-up of the show. Bigg Boss 16 viewers enjoyed contestants' arguments in yesterday’s nomination task. Tina Datta, Sumbul Khan, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka. Priyanka and Shiv Thakare are in the top two positions with the highest voting percentage. Well, Priyanka beats Shiv Thakare in the voting results. As expected, Tina and Shalin are in the danger zone with the same low voting percentage. It seems like Bigg Boss 16 makers might eliminate either Shalin or Tina Datta. On the other hand, there are speculation that Bigg Boss 16 makers may announce no elimination because all four contestants bring controversial content to the show. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.