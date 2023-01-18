Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Remuneration, Who's Getting How Much?

Bigg Boss season 16 is near the finale. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 included a Ticket to Finale assignment in which the contestants struggled to win their seat in the final round and a chance at the trophy. Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were nominated for elimination this week.

For the contestant's fights and new twists, Bigg Boss 16 has garnered a lot of attraction from the audience. Do you how much the Bigg Boss 16 contestants' earned so far?

Sumbul Touqeer: She receives Rs 9 Lakh per week. She is the highest–earning contestant in the house

Tina Datta: Rs 1.26 Crores

Shalin Bhanot: 56 Lakhs

Nimrit Kaur: Rs. 112 Crores

MS Stan: 98 Lakhs

Priyanka Chahar: Rs 70 Lakhs

Shiv Thakare: 63 Lakhs