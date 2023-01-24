Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Rankings In Week 17

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are grabbing the attention of the audience with their nasty fights and arguments. With each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving stiff competition to each other, and viewers are enjoying their fights. Well, as expected, the BB16 lovebirds have changed into foes, and they are not leaving any opportunity to blame each other. Yes, we are talking about Shalin and Tina Datta’s relationship fights and hatred after the weekend episode. Tina Datta was totally broken, and she requested that Bigg Boss open the doors for her. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 viewers say that BB gave Tina hint that she is in the least position in 15th-week nomination result and the makers saved her for the content. Shiv and Priyanka Chahar get into a heated argument over the ticket to the finale task. The majority of the audience believes Priyanka will win the trophy, with Shiv possibly finishing as the first runner-up. Meanwhile, in the weekend episode, Salman Khan said to Priyanka that "I have something for you, when you come out of the house." The reports say that Priyanka may debut her first movie with Salman after stepping out of the house.

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 contestants' ranking:

1 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2 Mc Stan

3 Sumbul Touqeer Khan

4 Shiv Thakare

5 Archana Gautam

6 Shalin Bhanot

7 Tina Datta

8 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia