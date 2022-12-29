Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Rankings in Week 13

With each passing day, Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting, and contestants are grabbing the attention of the viewers with their nasty fights and drama in the house. The Bigg Boss 16 makers are initiating unique tasks which are giving a new twist to the show.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw the audience enter BB16 to choose the captain of the house for this week. The captaincy contenders were MC Stan, Abdu, and Shiv Thakare. As expected, Shiv Thakare won the poll and became captain for the second time. Shiv Thakare fans celebrated his win on social media.

On the other hand, Archana crossed her line yet again by bringing outside-world issues and personal matters into the fights.

Between the fight with Shalin, Archana brings up Shalin’s family and ex-wife. Shalin breaks down and asks BB16 makers to open the door so that he can walk out of the show. Well, each and every contestant is playing it safe and changing their game strategy according to the other contestants' game.

As per the social media poll, the top five contestants are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Abdu Rozik.

Check out the Top Five Contestants and their positions

Priyanka Chahar: 1

MC Stan: 2

Shiv Thakare: 3

Archana Gautam: 4

Abdu: 5

Sumbul Khan: 6