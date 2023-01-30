bigg boss 16 contestants ranking week 18

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving good content to the show. The contestants are having fights and arguments over silly issues. In tonight’s episode, we can see Nimrit and Archana Gautam get into a nasty spat for some reason. Tina Datta is recent contestant to get eliminated from the show. The viewers are having a discussion on the winner and runner of the show. The predictions say that Priyanka has many chances to bag the trophy, and MC Stan and Shiv Thakare might end up as runners-up.

Check out the contestants' ranking in week 18:

1 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2 Mc Stan

3 Shiv Thakare

4 Sumbul Touqeer Khan

5 Archana Gautam

6 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

7 Shalin Bhanot