Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Ranking 15th Week

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are grabbing the attention of the audience with their fights and arguments. Bigg Boss 16 contestants are having fun with their parents in the BB16 house. The contestants' parents are guiding their loved ones in the right direction to win the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying the family week episodes and are glued to their televisions to not miss the drama. Shalin and Tina Datta's relationship fights are still going on, and we can say that viewers are waiting for Shalin and Tina moms to fight over their relationship. Anyway, Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning in all unique ways to entertain the audience and get the highest TRP rating than any other previous seasons.

Check out the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 16

Priynaka Chahar: 1

Shiv Thakare: 2

MC Stan: 3

Sumbuk Khan: 4

Archana: 5