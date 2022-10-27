Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Positions Right Now
Bigg Boss 16 has completed is above to complete its fourth week and the makers eliminated Manya Singh in the mid-week eviction. Anyway, BB16 contestants are giving good content to the show, where viewers are glued to their televisions without missing a clip. Bigg Boss 16 is all about groupism and romance right now. Yes, we're referring to Shalin and Tina's love story in the hostel task. On the other hand, Soundarya and Gautam are running another track, which is a bit confusing for viewers to name the track. Priyanka Chahar and Ankit Gupta are grabbing the audience attention with their genuine relationship. Abdu is entertaining the BB16 viewers with his humor and cute conversations with other contestants. Well, everyone is planning their game according to the situation in the house.
Check out the Bigg Boss 16 contestants positions
Priyanka Choudhary
Shiv Thakare
MC Stan
Sumbul Touqeer
Abdu Rozik
Gautam Vig
Tina Dutta
Nimrit Kaur
Shalin Bhanot
Archana Gautam
Ankit Gupta
Saundarya Sharma
Sajid Khan
Gori Nagori
Manya Singh