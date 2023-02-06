Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Position In Finale Week

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are approaching the grand finale in six more days. The viewers are excited and making a lot of noise on social media about the show's winner and runner-up. It is worth mentioning that Bigg Boss 16 has grabbed the attention of the audience with its unique tasks and game compared to previous seasons. For the first time in Bigg Boss Hindi history, the show is running its19th week. Usually, though Bigg Boss makers extend the show, the lasts for a maximum of 16 weeks. Well, after Sumbul's elimination, Nimrit is the recent contestant to get evicted from the show in the midweek elimination.

Check out the contestants' positions in finale week:

Priyanka Chahar: 1

MC Stan: 2

Shiv Thakare: 3

Archana Gautam: 4

Shalin: 5

Nimrit Kaur: 6 ( Eliminated)