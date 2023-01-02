This Bigg Boss 16 Contestant's Popularity is Growing

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are hyped up with New Year Party and MC Stan's live concert. This is the first time in Bigg Boss history that makers planned new year celebration. On the other hand, the equations in the Bigg Boss 16 house are changing each day. After Ankit’s elimination, Abdu re-entered the house. Since the day he entered, he has maintained a distance from Sajid Khan and Nimrit. Priyanka and Tina Datta are building a strong bond with Abdu. By then, Sajid Khan had warned Abdu to maintain distance from Priyanka and Tina and said they were using him for footage. Anyway, Abdu gives back to Sajid in his style. In the weekend episode, Salman Khan slams Shalin and Archana Gautam for violating the BB16 rules.

Well, with yesterday’s new year's event, we can say that MC Stan has doubled his popularity after entering into the BB16 house. MC Stan already has a huge craze for his albums, but after entering the show, his fans are not having any opportunities to trend him on social media platforms. #MCStanArmy is still trending on Twitter in support of MC Stan. What is your opinion on it? Comment Below.