Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Nominated For Week 6, Check Voting Trends

Bigg Boss 16 is getting more interesting by the day with all the action happening in the house. The equation between contestants is drasrtically changing in the BB house and viewers are being witness to their ugly spats too. The contestants and viewers got to see the real face of contetants in this week's nomination task.

Sumbul finally realised that Tina Datta and Shalin have no true feelings or friendship. Shalin and Tina got into a heated argument where Sumbul lashed out at Shalin for not supporting her in the nominations. Sumbul told Shalin that he gives more attention to Tina than her. On the other hand, Tina nominates Sumbul by giving the reason that Sumbul has confessed that she doesn't want to be in the BB house. It seems like Sumbul might break her friendship with Shalin and Tina Datta totally, and friends have turned into foes.

Shalin aur Sumbul ke beech hui fight, ab kya yeh dosti kabhi ho paayegi right? 🥺



— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2022

Nonimation ne badal diya hai gharwaalon ka equation, inn badalte rishton ka kya hoga parinaam?⚡



— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2022

Nomination task mein gulab ne kiya sab contestants ke zindagi mein kaante ka kaam🌹



— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2022

Well, Priyanka was hurt after Archana did not support her while Priyanka saved Archana from nominations. Things between Priyanka and Archana also changed, and they both got into a fight after their nominations.

The contestants who have been nominated for eviction this week are Priyanka Chahar, Sumbul Khan, and Gori. However, Priyanka is getting the maximum votes and topping the voting polls. Viewers are supporting Sumbul and saying that she is back to her game. Meanwhile, BB26 viewers predict that Gori might face the axe this week. What do you say? Comment Below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.