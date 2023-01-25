Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Nominated For Elimination in Week 17

Bigg Boss 16 contestants equations have totally changed as the show is heading towards the grand finale week in another few weeks. The contestants are beginning selfish and keeping their personal equations aside to win the Ticket To Finale task. Well, Nimrit is still playing with support from MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. We can say Nimrit has lost her game, but she is still in the BB16 house because the makers support her. Shalin is also off track in his relationship battle with Tina Datta. In yesterday’s episode, Shalin requested contestants to nominate him for elimination.

Well, after a lot of arguments and nasty fights, the contestants who got nominated for 17th-week elimination are Shalin, Shiv, Priyanka Chahar, and Tina Datta. Netizens say that Shalin or Tina have many chances to get evicted this week. On the other hand, a section of the audience says that as there is no content for Bigg Boss 16 makers without Shalin and Tina, they might announce no elimination this week. Meanwhile, Shiv and Priyanka are outperforming each other in the task and proving their strength. However, Priyanka is getting massive support from the viewers, and she is in the top position in the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting poll.