Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Net Worth

Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is not just a talented actor, but also a great TV host. No wonder then that Colors has retained him as the host of the most watchd TV reality show—Bigg Boss for several seasons now.

Of course, he gets a fat pay cheque. But that apart, he gives back 300pc to the makers as the show (Bigg Boss) rules the TRP charts every single season.

It is known that Bigg Boss viewers specifically watch the show to see how the actor roasts contestants and the way he trouble shoots crisis.

Right now, Bigg Boss 16 is underway and contestants are making a lot of noise inside the house. Salman was seen reprimanding a few contestants for behaving like a star inside the house. It is known that Colors picks popular contestants from across the industries into the show.

This time around too, they have done the same. A few contestants take home a whopping remuneration too. While a few enter Bigg Boss house to get more work opportunities, a few come to strengthen their established star status.

If you want to know which contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss is the richest, here you go.

BB16 Contestants Net Worth

Abdu Rozik — 250K USD

Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia — Rs 7cr

Tina Datta — Rs 65cr

Shiv Thakre — Rs 10 crore

Sajid Khan — Rs 40cr

Shalin Bhanot — Rs 16cr

Sreejita De — Rs 25cr

Gautam Vig — Rs 12cr

MC Stan — Rs 24cr

Sumbul Touqeer Khan — Rs 8cr

