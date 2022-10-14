Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Net Worth
Bigg Boss 16: Bollywood actor Salman Khan is not just a talented actor, but also a great TV host. No wonder then that Colors has retained him as the host of the most watchd TV reality show—Bigg Boss for several seasons now.
Of course, he gets a fat pay cheque. But that apart, he gives back 300pc to the makers as the show (Bigg Boss) rules the TRP charts every single season.
It is known that Bigg Boss viewers specifically watch the show to see how the actor roasts contestants and the way he trouble shoots crisis.
Right now, Bigg Boss 16 is underway and contestants are making a lot of noise inside the house. Salman was seen reprimanding a few contestants for behaving like a star inside the house. It is known that Colors picks popular contestants from across the industries into the show.
This time around too, they have done the same. A few contestants take home a whopping remuneration too. While a few enter Bigg Boss house to get more work opportunities, a few come to strengthen their established star status.
If you want to know which contestant in the current season of Bigg Boss is the richest, here you go.
BB16 Contestants Net Worth
Abdu Rozik — 250K USD
Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia — Rs 7cr
Tina Datta — Rs 65cr
Shiv Thakre — Rs 10 crore
Sajid Khan — Rs 40cr
Shalin Bhanot — Rs 16cr
Sreejita De — Rs 25cr
Gautam Vig — Rs 12cr
MC Stan — Rs 24cr
Sumbul Touqeer Khan — Rs 8cr
