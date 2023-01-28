Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Get Hint on Who Will Win BB16

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are enjoying the fights and drama happening in the house. The contestants are giving their best to impress the audience and escape elimination. The recent reports say that Tina Datta is out of the Bigg Boss 16 house for the 17th week of elimination. For the first time in Hindi Bigg Boss history, the show is running longer than 17 weeks. Bigg Boss season 16 was planned in a unique way with different tasks and rules. In season 16, Bigg Boss is much involved in the game. Anyway, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house are Nimrit Kaur, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Khan, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Chahar.

As previously stated, Bigg Boss 16 Mandali is constantly seen targeting Priyanka in her every move. A section of the audience says that contestants may get a hint that Priyanka has high chances of bagging the trophy. They claim that contestants are focusing on Priyanka because she is the strongest contestant in the house, receiving a lot of support and positive feedback from guests in weekend episodes. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.