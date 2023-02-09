Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Finale Voting Percentage

There are three more days left for the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode. The contestants gave their best and entertained the audience with their high drama and fights. In yesterday's episode, reports roasted contestants by asking direct questions about game strategy and performance.Shiv Thakare's behaviour in the QA round confused viewers. Because he was interfering in everyone’s conversation with reporters. On the other hand, BB16 viewers are not leaving any opportunity to trend their favorite contestants on social media and rooting them for votes. The contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 16 house for the finale race are Priyanka Chahar, MC Stan, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam.

Check out the contestants' voting percentage:

Priynaka Chahar: 97.03%

Shiv Thakare: 85.90%

MC Stan: 76%

Archana Gautam: 66%

Shalin: 54%