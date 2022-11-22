Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Current Positions

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving their best yo grab the attention of the audience and viewers are fun with couple goals and friendship fights. Shiv is the new captain of the BB16 house. On the other hand, BB16 is eager to watch whether Sumbul will follow her father's words or not at least for this time. In the recent promo, we can see Sumbul giving back to Shalin when he comes down and tries to influence her. Meanwhile, viewers are annoyed with Sajid’s behavior in the task. Anyway, Bigg Boss 16 contestants are entertaining the audience with their nonstop fights. The nominated contestants for the eighth-week elimination are MC Stan, Ankit, Sumbul Khan, Soundarya and Archana. Gautam Vig is the recent contestant to get evicted from the show.

Check out the contestants positions in week 8

1 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

2 Shiv Thakare

3 MCstan

4 Abdu Rozik

5 Archana Gautam

6 Soundarya Sharma

7 Sumbul TouqeerKhan

8 Shalin Bhanot

9 Ankit Gupta

10 Nimrit Kaur

11 Tina Datta

12 Sajid Khan