Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Abdu Rozik Earnings From Insta Posts

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik is the most favorite contestant in Bigg Boss 16 viewers, and he is trending all over social media with his videos from the BB16 house. The audience enjoys how Abdu plays his game without any drama or fights. Abdu's actions, simplicity, and maturity is winning hearts of people all over the country.

Many top celebrities are rooting for him to win the BB16 title. Abdu is maintaining a good relationship with other contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. A section of the audience says that Abdu is TRP material for Colors TV because it is evident that a majority of viewers are watching the show for Abdu Rozik. With each passing day, Abdu's popularity is increasing on Instagram. Most of the people know Abdu for his "Burger" reel. It is worth mentioning here that Abdu got famous with that reel and many of them recreated that reel.

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is a 19-year-old Tajikistan singer, musician, blogger, and boxer. He also holds the record for being the world's smallest singer. Abdu Rozik boasts of 4.9 million followers on Instagram. According to records, Abdu earns around Rs 2 to 3 crores per instagram post.

The singer has also collaborated with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman for a special concert at Expo 2020 in Dubai and with Sadhguru to support the safe soil movement. Abdu's Instagram handle shows that he has collaborated with many Bollywood stars like Anushka Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dawan, and others,

Check out Abdu Rozik's Instagram handle: