Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants Instagram Profiles

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan has locked the 16 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house and viewers are ready to enjoy ugly fights and romance. The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss 16 glasshouse are Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhano, Gautam Singh, MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan and Ankit Gupta.

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Instagram Profiles

Sreejita De

Tina Datta

Gori Nagori

Archana Gautam

Nimrit Kaur

Manya Singh

Sumbul Touqeer

Soundarya Sharma

Shiv Thakare

Shalin Bhano

Gautam Singh

MC Stan

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Abdu Rozik

Ankit Gupta