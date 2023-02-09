Bigg Boss 16 Bottom Contestants In Finale Poll

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are enjoying the last days in the glasshouse by guessing who will bag the trophy. In yesterday’s episode, reporters entered the BB16 house and posed questions to the contestants about their game and performance in the tasks. On the other hand, a section of the audience says that contestants might get a hint about the winner. Well, there is a high prediction that Priyanka Chahar will lift the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. And Shiv Thakare and MC Stan might end as first and second runner ups. The contestants who are in the finale battle are Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin, and Archana Gautam. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting poll, Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan are in the top three positions, while Shalin and Archana Gautam are in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. So we can say that Archana or Shalin may get evicted in the finale round episode.