Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Wins Hearts With One Powerful Dialogue

Oct 07, 2022, 15:18 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar promos are out on social media. In the first promo, Salman Khan gifts Abdu Rozik his dumbells. Abdu Rozik has become the showstopper of Bigg Boss 16. Viewers are loving his game and the way he entertains the audience without any fake emotions. 

Abdu Rozik's actions in the house are grabbing the attention of the audience. There is a lot of support from Bigg Boss 16 viewers and top Bollywood celebrities for Abdu Rozik and they are trending him on Twitter. #AbduRozik is the most trending hashtag on Twitter, with the video and jokes of Abdu circulating all over social media. They say that Abdu Rozik is cute and most loved contestant of Bigg Boss 16. They compare Abdu Rozik with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in Bigg Boss 14. We can say that if Abdu Rozik continues to have this craze due to his Bigg Boss 16 entry, then for sure he will be in the top 5 contestant list.  

In the recent episode, Abdu Rozik tells MC Stan that people call him  "kachra" on social media, but those remarks make him stronger. So now the same audience are praising him and loving him in the Bigg Boss house.  Abdu Rozik will no more be called "Karchra" after he steps out of the show. Abdu Rozik has stole the hearts of BB16 viewers. 




