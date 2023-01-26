Bigg Boss 16 17th Week Voting Line Closing Time

Bigg Boss 16 viewers are witnessing the changes in the contestants' relations. The contestants are keeping their bonds and relationships aside and attacking their contenders in the tasks. Priyanka and Sumbul Khan got into a heated argument in the nomination task. Shalin is off track and continues his war of words with Tina Datta. Presently, as per the social media Bigg Boss 16 results, Priyanka Chahar and MC Stan are in the top two positions for Bigg Boss 16 trophy. They both are getting massive support from the audience. On social media, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar fans are fighting each other, while Shiv Army joins MC Stan fans' army against Priyanka fans. Meanwhile, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Tina Datta, Shalin, Shiv Thakare, and Priyanka Chahar. As per the reports, Bigg Boss 16 has opened the voting line till 2 p.m. tomorrow. So, the Bigg Boss 16 voting line for week 17 will be closed at 2 p.m. tomorrow. Hurry up! And cast your vote for your favourite contestant.