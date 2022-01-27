Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 will soon conclude. Lots of predictions and debates are happening on social media platforms over who will be the winner and runner of Bigg Boss 15. As we said earlier, there is a rumor that Colors TV always picks an actor from the channel itself from among the participants for winner. So now, there is speculation that Colors and Bigg Boss Hindi makers are planning to make Tejasswi the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 title winner and Karan as first runner up.

Tejasswi Prakash is known for playing Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur in Colors. Later, she participated in Rohit's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Tejasswi won the audience' heart with her performance, and most of the time, Tejasswi was leading in Bigg Boss 15 voting poll.

Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra's chemistry in the house has made this season more interesting. The couple has impressed the audience with their game, and their romance inside the house has awed the viewers. In the family round, Karan and Tejasswi's parents accepted their relationship, and the popularity of the duo just rose. It is worth mentioning here that Tejasswi is the strongest contestant in the house, and she gave her best in every task. Viewers were impressed when Tejasswi strongly faced the contestants when she was targeted repeatedly. We can say that Tejasswi did not get any support from Karan Kunddra, though he is her alleged boyfriend. Salman Khan schooled Karan many a times for not supporting Tejasawi in the house.

Tejasswi is the highest paid contestant in the Bigg Boss 15 house followed by Karan Kunddra. And, viewers say that she deserves to win Bigg Boss 15. What is your opinion on this? Comment below