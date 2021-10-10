Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Stay Strong Pratik Is Trending On Twitter!

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan hosted the show Bigg Boss 15 on Saturday, the first week of Weekend Ka Vaar. In Saturday's episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Pratik Sehajpal for his behaviour on the show. We all know that Pratik has broken the washroom latch while Vidhi Pandya was still taking a bath. Everyone got upset with his behaviour and told him that what he did was wrong. Pratik refused to apologize for his actions.

Salman Khan reacted over Pratik's issue and said that "Pratik, jab koi ye bolta hai ki agar meri maa, meri behen bathroom mein hoti, tabbhi main yahi karta game ke liye. Matlab game is above mother and sister?"

Now, the audiences are waiting for the Sunday episode in which Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin, and Nikki Tamboli would discuss what has happened and would extend their support to the contestants. On Twitter, the hashtags, #WeekendKaVaar, Stay Strong Pratik, Salman are trending. See how netizens are reacting.

