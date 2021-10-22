Bigg Boss 15 Voting Trends Week 3: Contestants in Danger Zone

Bigg Boss 15 is breaking the TRP records each day. As we all know, among the TV reality shows, Hindi Bigg Boss is known for its fights and drama. In season 15, the same drama continues between contestants. And the sudden mid-week double elimination of Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht has stunned the contestants.

The housemates are scared and confused about what will happen next. Anyway, the show is getting interesting with tasks.

With another weekend ke Vaar ahead, are you waiting to know the nomination results? Then check this out. It is known that the nominated contestants for week three elimination are Ieshaan Sehgal, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, and Miesha Iyer.

As per latest polls, Karan Kundrra is leading with a huge voting percentage. Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, and Vishal Kotian are in the safe zone.

Om the other hand, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are said to be in the danger zone. Anyway, the audience are fed up with Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal's romance in the show so it seems that the show makers are likely to eliminate them at any cost. Let's wait and watch if the show makers will eliminate Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal or not.