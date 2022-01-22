Bigg Boss 15 Voting Trend: Contestants in Danger Zone

One more week to go for Bigg Boss Hindi 15 grand finale. The contestants in the house are entertaining the audience and keeping them hooked with their performance.

Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants left in the house for the Bigg Boss Hindi grand finale battle.

The Bigg Boss makers sent Rajiv to the house with some special powers. This weekend ke Vaar with Salman Khan will air at 8 pm. The special guest for this weekend is Mithun Chakraborty. Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty are going to rock the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 stage.

Talking about this weekend's elimination. For the last two weeks, Bigg Boss Hindi makers did not eliminate any contestants for reasons best known to them. The audience is confussed about what the makers are up to. According to social media platforms, the elimination will very much happen this week.

The nominated contestants are Abhijeet, Devoleenaa, and Rashami. As these three contestants are non VIP contestants of the house, they got nominated. As per the unofficial polls, Rashami and Devoleena are in the safe zone while Abhijeet has garnered the least number of votes. So we can say that Abhijeet is likely to get a red card this week and Rashami is safe from elimination.

Who do you think will get an exit pass this week? Let us know in your comments.

