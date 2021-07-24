Bigg Boss 15 On Voot Will Be Superflop Because of Karan Johar, Say Netizen

Recently Colors TV and Voot confirmed the release date for Bigg Boss 15 OTT release and the host for it. The show will start on August 8 on Voot with Karan Johar as the host. Fans are already excited about it and since it is going to start in about two weeks, they are ready to binge it daily.

Bigg Boss will air on Voot for a few weeks before it starts airing on TV. According to the sources, the original TV release date is said to be in early October, but it will air before TV on the Voot app in August. And now this news has been confirmed by Colors as well. BB15 will start on Voot from August 8.

As we all know that Salman Khan will not be hosting the show on Voot. Instead, we have director Karan Johar taking the lead. He will host Bigg Boss 15 for 6 weeks before it starts airing on TV with Salman Khan taking over.

Earlier names like Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla, Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty and other names of Bollywood biggies came forward, but now we have an official confirmation that it will be none other than the Student of the Year director. Commenting on this, Johar shared that, my mother and I are huge fans of the show. We like watching Bigg Boss and are avid viewers. Shooting a show that he likes is something that he is truly excited about.

But this is not really the reaction of the fans. The avid viewers of the show are not happy with this decision. Many people are bringing up his alleged connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case and are asking audiences to boycott the show. Some are simply not happy with Johar as the host and would have rather preferred Siddharth Shukla.

Check out Netizens reaction to this on Twitter:

