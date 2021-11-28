Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian Wants This Contestant To Win

Vishal Kotian, Neha Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali, were recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. After a task, the three were eliminated because they garnered the fewest votes from the audience. Vishal was disappointed as he didn’t expect to be in bottom-six let alone get eliminated.

"I didn't expect to be in the bottom six because the decision was made by the press people, not the crowd." It would have been easier to swallow if it had been the crowd. When asked about his reaction to his eviction, he stated, "The press people are also a part of my audience." But as Vishal and many others pointed out, the audience did not vote for him to be in the bottom six, so it did not make much sense.

He spoke about who he thinks should be the winner and spoke about his priority. He believes that one contestant earned the title of winner more than Shamita or Tejasswi. "My first priority is Tejasswi, and second is Shamita, who fought with me on this." But when it comes to her, I'm not even her second or third option; I'm fourth! How could she struggle over my choice if I came after Neha, Raqesh, and Rajiv?

But, if you ask me who among the contenders deserves to win, neither Shamita nor Tejasswi comes to mind. Umar Riaz deserves to win Bigg Boss 15 as he came in as the bottom contestant and made his way to the top. He did his best and deserves to win.