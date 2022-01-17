Bigg Boss 15 Top 3 Finalists Change!

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is a controversial Hindi reality show and the contestants in the house are having a war to lay their hands on the season 15 trophy. A majority of the audience feel that Tejasswi Prakash is likely to bag the trophy. The show saw a slight drop in TRP ratings, but it later picked up.

Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are left in the house for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. On the other hand, Rashami and Abhijit were downgraded from the VIP status during the nominations task.

According to social media prediction on the winner and runner up, Tejasswi, Shamita, Karan Kundra, and Prathik Sehajpal are top contenders. Tejasswi and Karan Kundra are hot favourites from day one of the show as the winner and runner up. There is a belief by the audience that colors will only declare color contestants as the winner. Going by that, they say that colors will for sure make Tejasswi as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Which contestants do you predict as winner and runner up this season? Comment below.