Bigg Boss 15: Top 3 Contestants Out of Final Race

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is heading towards a grand finale with contestants battling it out for the finale ticket. Currently, there is a war going on between Devoleena and Rashami in the ticket to finale task. The contestants trying their best to get into the finale week. There are nine contestants left in Bigg Boss Hindi 15 grand finale war. They are Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. It is known that Rajiv entered the house as a guest with some special powers.

Anyway, for the past few weekends, the Bigg Boss 15 makers have not eliminated any contestants. Bigg Boss viewers are confused as to why Colors is not evicting any contestants. Because of this, speculation is rife that the show will likely extend by a few more weeks. It is known that Bigg Boss makers extended the show by two weeks after they saw the TRPs rising. But now, we hear that Bigg Boss Hindi TRP rating has seen a plunge due to lack of content.

As per the buzz, Rashami Devoleena and Abhijit are at the bottom of the charts when it comes to voting percentage. And these are non VIP contestants. So viewers say that these three are out of finale race for now.

According to the predictions, the top three contestants who will enter the finale week are Prathik, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash. These contestants have been topping the voting polls for the last few days. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi are trending on all social media platforms for their performance and also for their romance in the house. Colors released the promo of Tejasswi and Karan's romantic moments, which made their fans trend the hashtag #TejRan with photos of their hugs and kisses in the Bigg Boss house. So we can say that Tejasswi or Karan Kundrra could stand a chance to win the trophy.

