Bigg Boss 15: ‘Titliyaan’ Singer Afsana Khan To Participate in The Show?

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere soon. BB OTT is currently airing on Voot and will continue for a few more weeks, after which the show will begin broadcasting on television. Karan Johar is now hosting the OTT version, and Salman Khan will return to host the TV version. The latest buzz in the town is that 'Titliyaan Warga' fame singer Afsana Khan will be seen in the show.

It was said that she was recently approached to participate in Bigg Boss 15 which will mostly start airing in early October. No confirmation came from the singer as of now but the talks are on. She is among other celebrities whose names also made headlines for their probable participation in BB15. Probable names include Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda and Sanaya Irani.

Afsana Khan is a playback singer and actress from Punjab, India. She began her singing career in 2012 as a contestant on Season 3 of the singing reality show Voice of Punjab. Sidhu Moose Wala, Tootera, Mahi Mileya, are some of her most popular songs. But one song that broke many records and is still on everyone’s mouth is, Titliyaan Warga.

Also Read: Sanaya Irani, Neha Marda To Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Salman Khan will be back with Bigg Boss 15 really soon. According to the inside news, there will be two winners from Bigg Boss OTT. These two will be going to BB15 and join other contestants. The Grand Finale for OTT will happen when Bigg Boss starts airing on TV. The winners from Bigg Boss OTT will join the other contestants that will enter Bigg Boss house when it starts airing on TV.

We do not have the full list, but according to the sources, Neha Marda will be participating this time. She was seen in serials including Balika Vadhu and Rishton Ki Katti Batti. The rumors regarding her participation have been doing the rounds for quite some time and now it is being said that she will enter Bigg Boss house.