Bigg Boss 15 To Stream On Voot Before TV

As the audience awaits the return of Bigg Boss, we have news that might overjoy many. According to the latest news, it is being said that the reality show’s season 15 can air on the OTT platform before it starts airing on TV. That means those with a Voot subscription can e3njoy it before anyone else.

According to the sources, the original TV release date is said to be in early October, but it will air before TV on the Voot app in August. Like last time, viewers will be able to watch the 24X7 live stream on the app along with the regular one-hour episode. We do not know what the makers will air on the app. There is no confirmation as to whether this will be normal episodes or will just lead us into the actual show.

The format of this season is to be decided and contestants are being roped in. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the celebrities that are going to participate this time but many big names from the TV industry were heard.

Similar to last season, BB 15 is also likely to run for 6 months. The makers have many things planned for the show to make it interesting. 6 months is a long time and to ensure that the audience is hooked to the show for the entire period, the makers have decided to bring in a new wild card entry, every week. These entries are expected to spice things up in the BB house. It will start with 13 contestants with one new entry every week.

Disha Vakani, Disha Parmar, Surbhi Chandna and Rhea Chakraborty are few names that have come forward. It does not confirm yet, but these celebrities could be entering the house. The makers are trying new things to up the TRP rating.