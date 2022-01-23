Bigg Boss 15: Shocking Elimination on Weekend ka Vaar

It is finale week and there are still many contestants in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale are currently there in the house. The grand finale is near, and there are still many eliminations to do.

This week, in the nominations we have Abhijit, Devoleena and Rashami. One among these will be going home. Host Salman Khan will announce the eviction in Sunday’s episode. Now if sources are to be believed, we will witness a shocking elimination this week. As per the insiders, Devoleena Bhattacharjee is getting eliminated in Weekend Ka Vaar.

She will get eliminated and with that, we will have 9 contestants remaining in the house will is still a lot for a finale week. It is difficult to understand what the makers are planning

Guess we will have to wait and watch what happens in the next few days and who goes to the grand finale and wins Bigg Boss 15.