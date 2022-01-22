Bigg Boss 15 Shocking Elimination: Salman Khan Evicts Top Contestant

Hey, Bigg Boss Hindi 15 viewers. If you are searching for which contestant will get an exit pass from the house this weekend, we are here to give you some inside information on this weekend's elimination.

The nominated contestants for this week's eviction are Rashami, Abhijit, and Devoleena. Six contestants who are entering the finale week are Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Tejasswi Prakash. There is still a tough battle happening on the house over the final ticket. According to the promo, Rashami and Devoleena try to hit each other after Rakhi's flipping strategy is exposed. However, the makers did not air the episode for some unknown reason, and for the last two days, the same promo is being repeated.

Coming to eviction, as per social media reports and rumors, Rashami is missing in the live feed of Bigg Boss 15. So speculation is rife Rashami Desai got evicted in the mid-week eviction from the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 glass house.

We Will get to know if Rashami is really evicted or not in tonight's weekend ka var with Salman. Rashami entered the Bigg Boss Hindi glass house via wild card. Rashami is also an ex contestant. She participated in Bigg Boss Hindi Season 13. Rashami is well known for her controversial fights with other contenders. We can say she tried hard to win the finale ticket, but things did not work in her favour.

In season 15, her fights with Devoleena were at their peak, and it entertained and also irked the audience. Which contestant are you expecting will get an exit pass from Bigg Boss Hindi 15 glasshouse? Comment below.

