Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Out of Finale Race

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 is the most popular and controversial reality shows on the small screen. The curtains will be drawn on the show in the next two days. The Bigg Boss Hindi makers are planning to get a few special guests, which will garner more TRPs for the final episode. The chief guests will likely be the highlight of the Bigg Boss Season 15 grand finale.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal will not fight it out in the final battle. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was the latest contestant to get an exit pass from the house, based on the audience vote poll.

The top three contestants as per predictions include Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal, and Karan Kundrra. Shamita Shetty is in the top fourth position. We can say that she is the second contestant to get a red card from the Bigg Boss house.

Shamita Shetty is the top contestant of Bigg Boss Hindi OTT, who got an opportunity to enter the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 house. It is known that Bigg Boss OTT has a rule that the top five contestants will enter the next season.

Shamita Shetty won the hearts of the viewers with her straightforwardness and fair game. She tried her best to win every task assigned by the Bigg Boss. Shamita's fights with Devoleena have highlighted her game, and she has also been trolled several times by the Bigg Boss viewers for her drama.

In yesterday's episode where she had a fight with Tejasswi, even though the later apologized, audience thought that Shamita was being age shamed after being called aunty. Shamita created a huge ruckus in the house over the issue. As per viewers Shamita, who used to get some support from Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan will no longer get it. For all you know, Shamita is out of the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 grand finale race. But, if Colors have any plans, she could be in the top three.