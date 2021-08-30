Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Nia Sharma To Enter As Wild Card Contestant

The Colors reality show Bigg Boss OTT has not been doing quite well with the reviews. Fans are watching the show but they have many complaints about how things are proceeding in the house. The Sunday ka Vaar which is supposed to be an exciting time for the fans has become a not-too-good episode now.

Amidst the entire backlash, makers are trying hard to keep the fans hooked to Bigg Boss. In a bid to make the show more interesting and spicy, the producers are now bringing in Nia Sharma. Yes, the Jamai Raja fame actress will be entering the house as a wild-card contestant. This came both as a surprise and as good news for the fans.

Earlier the rumour was that Nia will be entering Bigg Boss 15 when it starts airing on TV. Along with Arjun Bijlani and Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Sanaya Irani, Nia Sharma’s name was also on the list of speculated contestants that will be participating in Bigg Boss 15. But looks like the plans have changed.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: No Elimination This Week On Sunday Ka Vaar

After Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath were evicted on the last Sunday ka Vaar episode and Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the house following his physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal, we had other connections left in the house and Divya Agarwal all alone. With all the connections already made, it will be interesting to see what Nia Sharma’s role here would be.

Currently, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Akshara Singh, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Moose Jattana, and Millind Gaba are left in the house.