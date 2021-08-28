Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Makers To Bring Back Zeeshan Khan

According to the sources and buzz coming from Bigg Boss OTT, it was said that the makers are all set to bring back Zeeshan Khan into the show. After he was thrown out of the house without getting a chance to explain himself and get off on punishment, makers have been getting a lot of backlash for it. Netizens shared that it was not right and that BB makers made a biased decision.

In the recent episode, contestant Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 OTT house after getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal during a fight. It came as a shock to everyone that Bigg Boss made such a hasty decision.

This happened when Zeeshan, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat were fighting. Zeeshan was snatching flags from Nishant and Pratik tried stopping him. After which Zeeshan got angry and pushed Pratik. They got into an ugly fight. Bigg Boss then called them to the living area to express his disappointment and punished Zeeshan for his actions. As a result, Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the BB house.

On Twitter, ‘We Support Zeeshan Khan’ and ‘We stand with Zeeshan’ started trending. Netizens said that it was a biased decision as this is not the first time someone has gotten physical during a fight. Many times the contestants push each other and even get on the verge of hitting the other. So only eliminating Zeeshan now in Bigg Boss OTT doesn’t make any sense.

The fans shared videos from Bigg Boss season 13 where we can see winner Sidharth Shukla getting physical with Asim Riaz and it was not just one time but happened several times over the course of the season. Bigg Boss punished Sidharth for his actions but did not eliminate him like they did Zeeshan. If the rules are strict for Zeeshan it should have been so, during the previous seasons as well.

After all this, we believe that the makers will have to bring back Zeeshan Khan as it will only be fair to him and is necessary given how the previous seasons went.