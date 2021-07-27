Bigg Boss 15: Neha Marda, Riddhima Pandit To Participate in The Show?

Bigg Boss will be back with another season. Before anything, we will be getting the OTT version on Voot, starting from August 8. It will be hosted by Karan Johar. After 6 weeks when it starts airing on TV, Salman Khan will be back.

Now many names have come forward for participation in the show. Apart from Arjun Bijlani, no other name has been confirmed yet, but speculations are on. The latest addition to the list is Divya Agarwal, Riddhima Pandit, and Neha Marda.

You will remember Riddhima Pandit from the serial Bahu Humari Rajni_kant while Neha Marda was seen in Balika Vadhu and Rishton Ki Katti Batti. On the other hand, Divya Agarwal participated in shows like Splitsvilla and Ace Of Space season 1. According to the rumors they were approached by the makers but these women have not confirmed their participation yet. We will have to wait longer for the final list.

As for Bigg Boss OTT, we know that Karan Johar will be hosting it. But there is another news that might get the fans excited. Bigg Boss fans will know the names Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. These contestants won everyone’s hearts for their performance in BB13. Shukla even went on to become the winner of that season. He is one of the most popular contestants ever to take part in Bigg Boss.

Shukla can be back and not just him but also Shehnaaz Gill. In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Jodi was loved by the viewers. They liked the bond these two shared and rooted for them to come together again for other projects. There are rumors that these two will also appear in Bigg Boss 15 on Voot.

Well, not as hosts or mentors but as contestants. Yes, you read that right. They have been approached to appear in the upcoming season as participants. The theme of the season is “Stay connected”. So if these two agree, it will be an amazing thing.