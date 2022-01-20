Bigg Boss 15: Meet 5th Contestant to Win Ticket to Finale

Bigg Boss 15 house has become all too noisy, thanks to the fight over the Ticket for Finale. As the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 inches towards the finale, the show has garnered more attention than the previous weeks and keeping the audience glued to their television sets.

Rashmi and Devoleena were literally at war over the finale ticket and Rakhi Sawant decided which contestant deserved the finale ticket.

The Bigg Boss makers seem to have spiced up the show more by bringing back Rajiv Aditia as a guest with special powers. Anyway, there is one more week to go for the Bigg Boss Hindi grand finale and there are nine contestants left. Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are battling for the trophy.

As the ticket to finale task is going on, the latest buzz is that Nishant Bhat has won the fifth ticket to finale. He is the fifth contestant to enter the finale week. Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty are the contestants to enter the finale week, including Nishant Bhat. These five contestants are also VIP contestants of the house, and the non VIP contestants are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, and Abhijit Bichukale.

