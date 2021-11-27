Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Takes A Dig At Karan Kundrra Post Eviction

All the Bigg Boss fans got a shock. This week, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, and Vishal Kotian were evicted from Bigg Boss 15. Jay came to Twitter shortly after his elimination to thank his fans for their support. He also took a dig at the show and indirectly spoke about Karan Kundrra.

“This message is to all my fans and #JayWarriors Thank you so much for all the love and support you gave me..between being right and wrong I selected the right..I realized that in #BiggBoss mein Dhokha, Dogla, cheater, backstabbing ko ek Kool term diya hain called mastermind..” he wrote on Twitter.

He further added that he will not change and will always be who he is. “I was and will always be a fighter. baaki love to all & remember Jay Bhanushali will always be Jay Bhanushali and not change for anyone. My experience of BB ‘Zeher ka bhi alag hisab hota hain, Marne ke liye thoda sa aur BB ke ghar mein jeene ke liye bahot saara penna padta hain’.”

— Official JayBhanushaali (@imjaybhanushali) November 26, 2021

Fans commented in support of Jay and shared that no matter what, he is their ultimate winner. “So called reality show hyping fake people & their fake bonds! Ups & downs are part of every journey & your stay in the house proved it! Best wishes for your future projects,” commented a user.