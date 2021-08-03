The new season of Bigg Boss Hindi will begin in early October but before that, it will start premiering on the Voot app. Karan Johar will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT and Salman Khan will come back for the original TV version.

Earlier we saw the pictures from the Bigg Boss OTT house and the Tarot-inspired look of it. In these pictures, you can get an idea of the kind of house these contestants will be living in. It is like a tarot-inspired house with walls and the dining area designed in that way.

Since the BB OTT version will be different when compared to the TV one, even the set and house for it are different. Recently on social media, a video went viral where we can see the Weekend Ka Vaar sets for Bigg Boss 15. You can see the set looks different from the past seasons. Like always, the makers have come up with a different concept for the new season.

Check out the video here:

The Khabri shared this video on Twitter and it did not take much time for it to go viral. You get a small peek into the Bigg Boss 15 house but since it is still under construction, you cannot fully guess the theme.

Remember that the contestants are different for both the BB OTT version and the TV version. For the OTT one, the final list was shared earlier. Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, Pavithra Lakshmi are the participants of Bigg Boss OTT. Whereas for Bigg Boss 15 on TV, only Arjun Bijlani’s name has been confirmed as of yet.