Bigg Boss 15: Here’s How Fans Reacted To TejRan Break-Up

Dec 22, 2021, 15:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

After staying together for months, the top couple of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have finally decided to part ways. Things have become tense between these two and it has also led to a major fight between them.

The game has also become increasingly intense as the finale week approaches, resulting in disputes between the duo. We watched TejRan get into a huge argument in yesterday's show, following which they apparently decided to call it quits. Whether they did or not is unknown, but Karan Kundrra's fans are showing their entire support for him.

After the confrontation with Tejasswi, the star was seen crying, and fans were moved to tears. They supported him and trended 'BE FAIR WITH KARAN' on Twitter. Seeing their favorite contestant like this, made the fans really sad.

Check out the tweets here:


Bigg Boss 15
