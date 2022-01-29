Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Raqesh Bapat Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Comments On Shamita Shetty

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 is near and with that, we are seeing some familiar faces on the set who have come to grace the show. A new promo from the finale episode shows Raqesh Bapat talking to Tejasswi.

Raqesh Bapat confronts Tejasswi Prakash in the video for implying that Shamita Shetty was making attempts toward Karan Kundrra. He says that he was beyond angry and didn’t know what to do. “Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko,” he says. Raqesh implies that he wanted to break the TV set as he couldn’t control his anger.

When Tejasswi tried to explain what she meant by it, Raqesh was not satisfied with her stand and bashed her for passing comments and her remarks about Shamita.

Later Shamita shouted at Tejasswi saying that she should accept when she is wrong and not try to go about so much. To this the latter replies, “This is your insecurity, it’s not mine.” During all this, host Salman Khan did not say anything.

One comment by Tejasswi irked Shamita a lot. “Bolti ho ‘yeh aunty wapas chadh gayi doosre mard pe,” Shamita exclaimed. Shamita said that she did not like it at all. She tried to leave by saying that the topic ends here now.

Watch Bigg Boss 15 finale today (Jan 29) and tomorrow (Jan 30) to see who becomes the winner of this season.