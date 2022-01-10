Bigg Boss 15 Finals on This Date

Bigg Boss 15 is the most watched reality show on the Hindi small screen. The show's TRP ratings seems to have picked up in the last few days. where it has recorded low TRP ratings for weeks.

With the show getting a good TRP rating, the Bigg Boss 15 makers have extended the show dates by two weeks more. In the last weekend episode, Umar Riaz got evicted from the Bigg Boss Hind 15 house.

Umar's elimination has shocked the audience, and he was eliminated as punishment for his physical fight with Pratik. Anyway, most of the Bigg Bos 15 viewers have objected to Umar's elimination because he won a ticket to the finale and is a VIP member in the house.

The remaining contestants left in the house are Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijit Bichukale, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

As Salman Khan announced the extension of the show, the grand finale might be in January last week or February first week. So the drama and fights in the house will get doubled, and the ticket to finale round is still going on. Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, and Abhijit Bichukale won the finale ticket and are VIPs of the house. Let's see what the Bigg Boss Hindi makers have in store for us.