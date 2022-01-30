Bigg Boss 15 Finale is Fake, Trend Netizens

Hey, Bigg Boss Hindi 15 viewers, are you waiting to know the season 15 winner and runner up? Then check this out, Rashami Desai and Nishant Bhat are out of the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 grand finale race. The contestants in the house who are left for the Bigg Boss 15 title war are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehjapal.

There is a rumor that Pratik Sehajpal is the winner of Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 and Tejasswi Prakash is the runner-up of the show. After this rumour got out, TV viewers and Tejasswi fans are slamming Colors TV saying the grand finale is fake. Everyone expected that Tejasswi Prakash would bag the trophy because we have seen Colors make their own TV actor as the winner and save them till the grand finale round. For those who joined in late, Tejasswi appears in the Colors serial Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur.

Later, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Bigg Boss Hindi Season 15 viewers are now accusing Colors TV of playing a fixed game and not announcing the winner and runner-up according to the votes but taking their own decision. They claim that what is the use voting for the contestants when the makers are not considering it. However, these types of issues are quite common on the show. In any case, the season 15 contestants provided a lot of entertainment to the viewers all these days and all the fun is soon going to end. Do you also think that Colors TV is playing a fixed game? Comment below.