Bigg Boss 15 Final Voting Trends: Look Which Contestant Got Highest Votes

There are two more days to go for Bigg Boss Hindi season 15. The contestants in the house are giving their best to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. The grand finale will be aired on Colors TV at 8 pm and a source says that the Bigg Boss makers are planning to get many special guests like Deepika Padukone and other top celebrities for the finals.

Punjabi actress Shehnaz Gill will also appear on the Bigg Boss Hindi grand finale stage with Siddharth Shukla's memories. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill were the most loved couple in Bigg Boss Season 13. They became hugely famous for their chemistry. Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz entered the season 15 house and entertained the contestants. After a week, Siddharth passed away. However, Siddharth's Bigg Boss house video clips are constantly trending on social media platforms.

Anyway, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss 15 house are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal are the top three contestants who are touted as the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Hindi 15. The Bigg Boss grand finale voting will close on Friday night. So, fans are promoting their favorite contestants and asking the viewers to cast their votes.

Coming to today's voting trends, according to unofficial voting polls on social media, Karan Kundrra is topping the polls with the highest number of votes, while Tejaswwi stands in second place and Pratik in third place. Viewers feel that Karan Kundrra is the clear winner of the show, while Tejasswi might be the first runner up and Pratik second runner up.

Rakhi Sawant's recent exit was most unexpected. She was sent out of the Bigg Boss Hindi season 15 house. What is your prediction for the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in your comments.