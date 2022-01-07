Bigg Boss 15 Eliminated Contestant to Re-enter House

Bigg Boss Hindi 15, which was expected to end on January 16, has been extended. We hear that the show has been extended by five more weeks. Earlier, everyone expected that the makers would end the show due to the low TRP ratings. But for the past few weeks, Colors TV is said to be getting a high TRPs due to the controversial fight between the contestants.

Tejasswi and Karan's romance and fights have also pulled the audience to watch the show. Currently, Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant, Abhijit Bichukale, and Tejasswi are in the house. Now, there is a breaking news that eliminated contestant Vishal Kotian will re-enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry.

The ticket to finale task is underway right now, and this task is changing the equation between contestants. Yes, you got the point, Tejasswi and Karan's equation is changing each day.

According to the latest promo, Bigg Boss asks contestants to choose between Tejasswi and Shamitha, who is an eligible contestant for the finale ticket. Umar and other contestants, including Karan, support Shamitha, hearing which Tejasswi breaks down. By this, we can say that Tejasswi and Karan will sure change into foes by the time show ends.