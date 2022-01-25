Bigg Boss 15 Eliminated Contestant Abhijit Bichukale Warns Salman Khan

The curtains will come down on Bigg Boss Hindi 15 in a few days from now. There is high drama inside the Bigg Boss house between the contestants, who are battling it out to grab the winner's trophy this season. Contestants can be seen giving their best to impress the audience and garner maximum votes to survive in the house.

In yesterday's mid-week eviction, Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena got a red card this week. After elimination, Abhijit made sensational comments against Salman Khan. As we all know, Salman Khan lashed out at Abhjit in a few weekend episodes and Abhijit also gave back to Salman Khan.

In a recent interview, Abhijit revealed some unknown facts that happened in the Bigg Boss house which the makers edited. Abhijit says that in the edited episode, he was projected in a wrong way. Abhijit says that Salman Khan grabbed his hair and warned him in a weekend episode but the makers edited the episodes.

Abhijit warns Salman not to interfere in his matter and tells him he is a very dangerous person. Abhijit tells Salman that he is already in politics for the past few years and no one has ever pointed to him for the wrong reason. He also says that he did not get into a controversy like Salman. "Salman Khan is nothing without Salim Khan (Salman Khan's father)," he adds.

Anyway, Abhijit's statement has shocked the audience, and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.